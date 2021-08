Frontier Airlines now says it supports flight attendants it had suspended after a passenger who allegedly groped and punched them was duct-taped to his seat by other passengers. Things went south on a Philadelphia to Miami flight last weekend when an Ohio man allegedly downed a couple of drinks and spilled a third on himself before taking off his shirt and roaming through the cabin. He’s accused of groping two female flight attendants and punching a male attendant before he was restrained.