You gotta at least try it, right? We highly doubt this is gonna be refreshing…but it’s worth a couple tastes just because it’s SO WEIRD. Both the soft drink and Cheetos are owned by PepsiCo, which has decided to merge the two brands for what it calls “one of our most provocative beverages yet.” The company says Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew will be a combination of sweet and spicy, and will be available starting Tuesday at mountaindew.com.