Fireball Announces “FireKeg”

Fireball is officially releasing its whiskey in keg form.  The keg is going to contain 115 shots of Fireball and is equipped with three different spouts.  Fireball revealed it’s scattered a limited quantity of what’s been dubbed the “FireKeg” at stores around the United States. If you’ve been waiting anxiously for the day when you can buy a 5.25-liter for $75, today is your day!