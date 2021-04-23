“Fill Them Boots”: Chris Lane’s next chapter kicks off with a big-hearted, swagger-filled single

Big Loud Records

Chris Lane puts a positive spin on heartbreak in his newest single, “Fill Them Boots,” an endearing and swagger-heavy offer to help a new love interest recuperate from a breakup.

Chris co-wrote the song, which he says is rooted in real-life experience: He drew from his early memories of dating his now-wife, former The Bachelor personality Lauren Bushnell.

“I had the idea for a long time, and I’m incredibly proud of the way it turned out. It makes me think of how my wife and I first met, so I hope it’s a song people can easily relate to as well,” the singer explains. “I can’t wait to play it live and hear y’all sing it!”

It’s not the first time Chris has drawn inspiration from his own love story for his music. His latest chart-topper, “Big, Big Plans,” was also inspired by Lauren, and Chris even filmed his proposal to Lauren for the music video of the song. The couple are currently expecting their first child together.

Chris further brings the “Fill Them Boots” story line to life with a summer-ready music video, filmed on the Florida beaches of Madeira and St. Petersburg.

