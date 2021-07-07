FGL’s Tyler Hubbard is bringing country’s biggest stars Together for Feeding Nashville

Laura Moll Photo

On Tuesday, August 3, FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, will host one of the biggest concerts Nashville’s seen in quite some time. Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, Lily Rose, and more will take the stage for the inaugural show at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, on the outskirts of Music City.

It’s all a benefit for Feeding Nashville, a nonprofit the Hubbards started in April of 2020, with their friends, Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan and his wife, Taylin.

“This is where our heart is, you know,” Tyler tells ABC Audio. “We love playing music and we love hosting events already, but to get to do something with our friends for a greater cause, and any time we can give back to humanity is just, it fills our hearts.”

So far, Feeding Nashville has provided more than 70,000 healthy meals for at-risk students, low-income patients, and the homeless.

Giving back is something that’s even more important to the Hubbards now that they have three little ones.

“We want our kids to see us doing that,” Tyler reflects. “We want our kids to experience knowing how to do that, and how important that is, you know, in our families.”

“So it’s fun,” he adds. “It’s definitely a cool element. Being a parent now adds another whole dimension and dynamic to everything we do.”

Tickets for the star-studded Together: Feeding Nashville benefit go on sale this Friday.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.