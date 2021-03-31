FGL’s Brian Kelley forms Nashville South Records as a home for his solo music: “This is just the beginning”

Ben Christensen

Brian Kelley, one half of superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, is carving out his own lane for his upcoming solo musical endeavors.



In partnership with Warner Music Nashville, the singer has formed a new label, Nashville South Records. Billboard reports that the label will be a home to Brian’s solo music, including a full album that he expects to release later this year.

“This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure,” says Brian. “My vision for what’s next is a vibe and state of mind — get ready to ride the wave with ya Beach Cowboy, y’all!”

Though Brian’s soon-to-come work as a solo artist might have a brand-new flavor, it doesn’t mean he’s stepping away from his work with his band mate Tyler Hubbard. Under the FGL moniker, they dropped their fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, last month.

But the duo has also let fans know that they plan to pursue some musical avenues separately this year, outside of the band. Tyler has been collaborating with some other artists, including Tim McGraw and, most recently, breakout TikTok star Lathan Warlick.

Earlier this week, Brian posted a social media teaser for his upcoming solo material, once again highlighting his new, beach-tinged brand of country music.

