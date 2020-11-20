FGL makes history with diamond certification of "Meant to Be"; may be back on the road in the "late spring"

John Shearer

Thursday night, Florida Georgia Line and a few dozen of their closest music industry pals jumped on Zoom to celebrate a record-breaking achievement.

With the Diamond certification of their hit “Meant to Be,” the duo is now the only country act in the 62-year history of the Recording Industry Association of America to have had two Diamond singles. The other is, of course, “Cruise.” Diamond certification recognizes 10 million units sold.

Tyler Hubbard, who is recovering from COVID-19, joked, “Thank you for the ego boost,” and said the most important thing for him is that his music with band mate Brian Kelley is “connecting.” “When I hear these numbers, that’s what I hear,” he said.

Noting that he’d spent the past 13 days quarantining on his bus, Tyler said he’d gotten so much done that he’s considering sequestering himself on a regular basis. “Once a year, park the bus and stay on it!” he laughed.

BK, meanwhile, said he was “super gratified” and raised a toast to “life” just keeping “getting better.”

FGL also said their new album is completely done and “ready to be dropped” — and they think they might be back earlier than you might expect.

The group’s manager, music industry legend Irving Azoff, said on the call, “This thing’s going to end…We’re pretty gung-ho. It wouldn’t surprise to me to see the boys on the road late spring. But by mid-summer, we think we’re going to get our lives back. So everybody kind of stay the course, work together.”