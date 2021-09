Another visitor to Hawaii has been arrested for allegedly using a fake vaccine card to fly to the islands. The major error: “Moderna” was misspelled as “Maderna,” court documents allege. 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak of Oak Lawn, Illinois may have uploaded the false documents under the state’s Safe Travels Program to bypass traveler quarantine rules. Mrozak is being accused of falsifying vaccination documents, which is a misdemeanor offense.