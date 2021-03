Facebook is working on building a version of Instagram for kids UNDER 13. They say they’re focusing on privacy and safety with the app . . . but Facebook already has a version of Facebook Messenger for kids ages six to 12, and it’s had plenty of privacy and safety issues.

