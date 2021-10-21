Facebook Is About To Change It’s Name

Facebook is planning to change its name and may make the announcement as early as next week. The new name is reported to be a closely guarded secret within the company and will reflect Facebook’s growing focus on creating virtual “metaverse” experiences. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak about the name change at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28th even though it could be announced sooner. Sports betting companies have Virtuel, Connect and Horizon at the top…we think they should consider these ideas… Fakebook…Faceplant or just go with the old standby MySpace.