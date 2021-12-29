Even after getting tons of Christmas presents, Maren Morris’ son’s favorite toy is a dog crate

ABC

Maren Morris just celebrated her second Christmas with her son, Hayes, who’s old enough to enjoy gifts this year — but not necessarily the gifts his mom thought he’d like.

“Went to Texas for Christmas and my son got so many gifts I thought he’d love,” she wrote on Twitter this week. “[H]is preference?” Climbing in and out of a dog crate for 2 hours. I give up.”

The singer didn’t share any photos or video of Hayes enjoying his “toy.” Since early on in his life, she’s put a pretty strict limit on photos she posts of her son, after facing negativity from mommy-shamers who picked out criticisms of her parenting style whenever she shared snapshots of her family life.

But Maren does share little snippets of life with Hayes now and again: Back in October, the singer’s Twitter followers got to see a glimpse of Hayes yelling “moo” at a procession of horses.

“ATTN: My son thinks horses say ‘moo’ and it’s here to brighten up your doom scrolling,” the singer wrote in the caption of the post.

In recent weeks, Maren also teased exciting musical news on the horizon, hinting that she’s got big plans for new releases in 2022. She’s also nominated at January’s Grammy Awards ceremony, thanks to “Chasing After You,” her duet with her singer-songwriter husband, Ryan Hurd.

