Eric Church’s “Doing Life With Me” studio video offers a look into the making of the song

Eric Church is giving fans a glimpse into life in the recording studio with his new, behind-the-scenes video for “Doing Life With Me.”



Not only can viewers get a feel for what creating “Doing Life With Me” was like, but the video also spotlights the family and friends that have been “Doing Life” with Eric for years. To top it off, the singer tips his hat to his biggest fans by making the new studio video exclusively available to members of his fan club, the Church Choir, for its first 24 hours.



Eric dropped his tender, gratitude-filled new ballad last week. It’s the latest in a lengthy string of new songs to come from The Chief this year; over the course of 2020, he’s shared new tunes such as “Stick That in Your Country Song,” “Bad Mother Trucker,” “Jenny” and “Crazyland.”

Meanwhile, his current single, “Hell of a View,” just cracked country radio’s Top 30 this week.

By Carena Liptak

