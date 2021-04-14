Eric Church to kick off his ‘Heart & Soul’ rollout with an Amazon Music livestream

ABC

The three-part release of Eric Church’s triple album, Heart & Soul, begins this Friday, and the singer will celebrate with a special livestream show.

Next Tuesday, Eric will give a performance and live Q&A exclusively from Amazon Music. The event will feature brand-new music from Eric’s upcoming 24-song collection, including the track “Rock and Roll Found Me,” from his Soul album.

The show comes on the heels of a busy week for Eric, who’s set to perform “Bunch of Nothing” — one of the tracks off of Heart & Soul — at the 2021 ACM Awards this Sunday. Also during the show, an Ad Council PSA for the COVID-19 vaccine will debut featuring Eric, as well as Ashley McBryde and Darius Rucker.

Eric also recently appeared on the cover of Billboard receiving his dose of the shot. He’s hoping that widespread vaccination will lead to the speedy return of large-scale, in-person concerts.

This spring, the singer was among the first country acts to announce a major tour for fall 2021. He’s booked a slew of dates for his Gather Again Tour, which kicks off in September and stretches through next May.

Catch Eric’s Amazon Music exclusive livestream on the platform’s app or its Twitch channel, beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 20.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.