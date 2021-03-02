Eric Church releases "Do Side" to Church Choir members

ABC

Eric Church continues to share songs with fans off his upcoming three-part album, Heart & Soul.

The singer announced on Twitter on Tuesday that “Do Side” is the latest song to become available exclusively to the members of his fan club, known as the Church Choir. It’s one of six songs featured on the middle album, &, and joins previously released track, “Lone Wolf.”

A statement from Church’s website says that no more songs from & will be released to the public. The album also boasts “Through My Ray Bans” and “Doing Life With Me.”

Studio videos for “Do Side” and “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones” off the Soul album are also available for the Church Choir to view.

The release of Heart & Soul will be spread out through April, with Heart arriving on April 16, the fan club exclusive & on April 20, and Soul concluding the trilogy on April 23.

Current single “Hell of a View” is inside the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

By Cillea Houghton

