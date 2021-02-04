Eric Church previews two more ‘Heart & Soul’ tracks for his Church Choir fan club

Reid Long

If you’re a member of Eric Church’s Church Choir fan club, you’re in luck: You’ve got access to the singer’s two new exclusive tracks.

Those songs are “Lone Wolf” and “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones.” The former track is the sixth and final song listed on his middle album, &, which will be available exclusively on vinyl to the Church Choir when it drops in April.

Meanwhile, “Lynyrd Skynyrd Jones” is the final track on Soul, the last of Eric’s three-album collection. Along with those tracks, the singer also released studio videos of each song to the Church Choir on Thursday.



Eric will roll out his triple album during the month of April, with Heart arriving on April 16, & on April 20 and Soul on April 23.



The songs were written and recorded during a marathon music-making retreat that Eric and his team undertook early in 2020: They headed to the North Carolina mountains to work in a makeshift studio. The project features Eric’s touring band, including fan-favorite backing vocalist and frequent duet partner Joanna Cotten, as well as producer Jay Joyce.



Eric has previously shared several songs off the new project, and his current single, “Hell of a View,” is currently nearing the Top 20 at country radio.



