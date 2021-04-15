Eric Church offers an early listen of his ‘Heart’ album to his Church Choir fan club

ABC

Eric Church begins the roll-out of his Heart & Soul triple album on Friday, starting with the release of the first collection, Heart.

But before it drops, members of Eric’s Church Choir fan club will have the chance to listen to the collection early: The singer’s offering an advance listen of Heart in its entirety exclusively to fan club members.

The singer is known for making sure his fans are always the first to get news or hear music from him. In fact, one of Heart & Soul’s three collections — the middle album, & — is going to remain a fan club-exclusive vinyl record.

But even fans who aren’t members of the Church Choir will have plenty of exciting opportunities to see Eric in the days ahead. He’s performing at Sunday’s ACM Awards show, and next Tuesday, he’ll sing some of his new material during an Amazon Music livestream event.

Eric also recently announced plans to return to the road: His Gather Again Tour launches this September and stretches through next May. Meanwhile, his current single, “Hell of a View,” is inside country radio’s top 15.

