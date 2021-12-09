Eric Church joins the lineup for ‘In Performance at the White House’ holiday special

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Eric Church is celebrating the holidays from Washington, D.C. this season, appearing as part of a stacked bill for In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season.

The hour-long TV special finds acts of all stripes performing from various historic rooms in the White House, including the State Dining Room, the East Room, and the Blue Room, which is the location of the Official White House Christmas Tree.

Eric is the lone artist representing the country genre on the special. He’s performing alongside acts like Camilla Cabello, Pentatonix, the Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones and several others.

Also during the event, viewers will be able to get an up-close look at the First Family’s holiday installations currently on display, which revolve around the theme “Gifts from the Heart.” The resilience of the American people will be a major theme during the special, featuring performances from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir — a collection of New York-area front-line workers — and Voices of Service, a vocal quartet made up of four military service members.

In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season will be filmed between December 11-14, and will premiere on PBS on Tuesday, December 21 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the series on PBS channels and on the network’s website.

