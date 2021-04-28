Eric Church hits number-one on ‘Billboard’’s Top Album Sales, and tops the Artist 100 chart for the first time

ABC

Eric Church’s Heart album has launched the singer to new chart heights in the days since its April 16 release.

The first of a three-part album, Heart & Soul, Heart landed at number-one on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart dated May 1. It’s Eric’s third time making it to the top spot, after also hitting number-one on that chart with Chief in 2011 and Outsiders in 2014.

But there is one big first for the country star in chart news: He shot from number 86 all the way to number one on the Billboard Artist 100 chart this week, becoming the top musical act in the U.S. on that chart for the first time ever.

Launched in 2014, the Artist 100 chart measures a number of different metrics including album sales, radio airplay, streaming consumption, social media fan interaction and more. Eric’s current single, “Hell of a View,” is inside the Billboard Country Airplay’s Top 10 this week.

The second installment of Eric’s triple album, &, arrived on April 20 and is exclusively available on vinyl to members of his Church Choir fan club. The third and final piece of the project, Soul, dropped on April 23.

