Eric Church, George Strait and more join Willie Nelson for epic, full-length concert film

Willie Nelson is at the center of a just-announced new concert film and music release called Willie Nelson American Outlaw. The event was taped at a massive tribute concert to Willie’s legacy and career, which took place in January of 2019 in Nashville.



Eric Church, George Strait, Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow and The Avett Brothers are just a few of the superstar acts who took the stage that night, performing their favorites from Willie’s massive discography as well as a few self-penned tributes to the living legend.

For example, singer-songwriter Jack Johnson offered up a hilarious — and all-too-true — original song called “Willie Got Me Stoned” during the event. Other highlights include Chris Stapleton’s take on “Whiskey River,” Vince Gill’s ethereal “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” Jimmy Buffett’s “The Harder They Come” and many more.

Of course, no Willie Nelson jam session would be complete without Willie himself, and the man of the hour also performed during the unforgettable event.

Willie Nelson American Outlaw is available for pre-order now; it’ll be released in full on December 11.

By Carena Liptak

