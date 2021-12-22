Eric Church delivers a soulful “Joy to the World” from the White House on PBS holiday special

In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season aired on PBS Tuesday night, with artists of all genres coming together for powerful, classic renditions of favorite holiday songs.

Eric Church was among them, joining the lineup alongside his trusty back-up vocalist/singing partner Joanna Cotten for their version of “Joy to the World.” Accompanied by sparse instrumentation and Eric’s own guitarwork, the country superstar traded verses with Joanna throughout the performance.

They performed from the White House’s Green Room. The PBS special aired from various historic rooms in the building, with artists performing from the State Dining Room, the East Room and the Blue Room — the latter of which is the location of the Official White House Christmas Tree.

In case you missed it last night, you can stream In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season on PBS’ website.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.