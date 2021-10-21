Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce + more will perform at the 2021 CMA Awards

CMA

Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Brothers Osborne and Jimmie Allen are among the first round of just-announced performers at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards.

Blake will share a live rendition of “Come Back As a Country Boy,” his brand-new single. The song will be included on the deluxe version of his Body Language album, which is set for release in December.

A couple of exciting collaborations are already on the books, too. Mickey Guyton will perform, bringing rising act Brittney Spencer and soul-jazz singer-songwriter Madeline Edwards to the stage with her. They’ll treat fans to a live version of a song off Mickey’s new album, Remember Her Name.

Also, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde will join forces for a performance of “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” which comes from the track list of Carly’s latest project, 29: Written in Stone.

More performers are expected to be announced in the weeks ahead. Luke Bryan is hosting the show solo this year.

The 2021 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

