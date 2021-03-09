Eric Church, Chris Stapleton performing at ‘A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change’

ABC

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton are taking part in A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change.

The country stars join a lineup that includes Brad Paisley, LeAnn Rimes, The United States vs. Billie Holiday star Andra Day, Gladys Knight, John Fogerty and many others who will pay tribute to the songs throughout history that inspired social change.

Presented by The Recording Academy and CBS, the two-hour special will highlight “songs that have seen us through the darkest hours and greatest triumphs,” according to a statement, with each artist offering their own interpretation of songs that embrace social justice and equality, in addition to sharing the stories behind them.

The event will also serve as a retrospective of some of the greatest moments in Grammy Awards history.

A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change premieres on CBS on March 17 at 9 p.m. ET, three days after the 2021 Grammy Awards air on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

