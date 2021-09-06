Elle King and fiancé welcome first child together: “8lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

Elle King and her fiancé Dan Tooker have welcomed their first child together.

On Instagram, the happy couple posted a photo of themselves beaming at the new arrival. Elle wrote in the caption, “Very proud to announce the birth of our son, Lucky Levi Tooker. On Wednesday, September 1st at 12:06 pm, we welcomed 8 lbs 1 oz of absolute joy and love earthside. We are all healthy and feeling so blessed! Welcome to the world Lucky!”

The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer also posted a separate tribute to her mother, London King, who acted as her doula, helping her through the birth. “My mother, the angel of all angels is the best doula ever!” Elle wrote. “I will get into my birth story when I’m ready…but this person is my best friend.”

“She helped us get the whole house ready and even though Lucky ended up a belly birth, she was my doula through the whole process, and most importantly she was the best mom I could ask for,” Elle added.

In March, the “Drunk and I Don’t Wanna Go Home” singer revealed that she and Tooker were expecting, after she’d lost two previous pregnancies due to a medical condition that causes hormonal imbalance.

