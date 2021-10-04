Dylan Scott will be “Livin’ My Best Life” on 2022 tour

Dylan Scott is living his best life, as he’s set to embark on the Livin’ My Best Life Tour early next year.

The headlining tour takes the “My Girl” hit maker across the country, beginning on February 24 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and with stops at the famous Joe’s Live in Illinois, the Tabernacle in Atlanta, and at the House of Blues in Boston, Anaheim and Cleveland. The tour concludes on April 29 at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The singer, whose other hits include “Hooked” and “Nobody,” recently wrapped up a stint as an opening act on Luke Bryan‘s Farm Tour, and continues out on the road with the American Idol judge’s Proud to Be Right Here Tour.

“I’m excited to finally headline in front of my fans. Hopefully we’ve gained a lot of new ones over the past few months while being on tour with Luke,” Dylan shares in a statement, adding that newcomer Dylan Marlowe will serve as the opening act. “Ready to live my best life on the ‘Livin’ My Best Life Tour.'”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.