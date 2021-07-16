Dustin Lynch updates the classic cowboy story with two new songs

Broken Bow Records

Dustin Lynch puts a modern spin on the story of the American cowboy in two new songs, “Not Every Cowboy” and “Pasadena,” which arrived as a two-pack this week.

“Not Every Cowboy” is a sweeping, string-filled love ballad that promises a new lover he’ll never slip out the door in the middle of the night, no matter what she’s heard about cowboys having an independent streak.

Meanwhile, “Pasadena” is a dreamy look back at a fling that took place during a California vacation, between two people who found they have a surprising number of things in common, even though they both were in an unfamiliar place.

“‘Not Every Cowboy’ and ‘Pasadena’ are just about that timeless, authentic, American cowboy love story,” reflects Dustin. “I’m very proud of how these songs captured that emotion in such a classic way. They felt special the day we created them and I’m so excited that they’re out now where everyone can enjoy.”

It’s been a busy summer so far for Dustin, who headed to Vegas last month for his sold-out pool party, the Dustin Lynch Pool Situation. He’s keeping the warm-weather good times rolling with a new duet with Chris Lane, “Tequila on a Boat.”

Meanwhile, Dustin’s current duet single with Mackenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You,” is climbing the country charts.

