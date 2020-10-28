Dustin Lynch takes fans to “Momma’s House” in intimate new acoustic performance video

Connor Dwyer

Dustin Lynch is giving his current single, “Momma’s House,” the acoustic treatment in a new performance video that’s just as seething as the original, if a little quieter.

The live acoustic clip opens with Dustin onstage, backlit by a red glow and strumming a guitar. The singer’s searing vocals take center stage in the song’s chorus, which builds to emotional lyrics about burning down all the memories of a failed relationship — that is, except for the family homestead that sits in the middle of it all.



“Momma’s House” is currently a top 30 hit, coming off of Dustin’s early 2020 album, Tullahoma. It follows previously-released singles “Good Girl” and “Ridin’ Roads,” both of which hit number-one on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Dustin also recently announced plans to return to touring in 2021. He’ll make up for the time spent off the road during the COVID-19 pandemic this year with an epic, three-day pool party in Las Vegas next June. Called the Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Vegas, the event will also feature appearances from Hardy and Jordan Davis. Tickets are on sale now.

By Carena Liptak

