Dustin Lynch sets sights on new music with “Huntin’ Land” featuring Riley Green

Cooper Smith

Dustin Lynch just dropped a brand-new song, “Huntin’ Land,” featuring Riley Green — and a video. The new song appears to be from an upcoming album.

“‘Huntin’ Land’ is one of those fun songs that we can listen to and have a laugh at while hanging with our buddies,” Dustin says of the song. “I’ve been playing this one out at shows recently, and it’s been cool watching fans react in real time to it. So pumped Riley was able to hop on it too. Now we need to get a hunt on the books!”

Dustin is currently enjoying a top-15 hit with another collaboration. The song, “Thinking ‘Bout You,” with Mackenzie Porter, is from Dustin’s 2020 Tullahoma album.

