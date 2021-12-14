Dustin Lynch says it’s “cool” to have a “teammate” as he and MacKenzie Porter top the charts

BBR Music Group

For Dustin Lynch, reaching #1 on the country charts with MacKenzie Porter on “Thinking ‘Bout You” is particularly special, as he has teammate by his side for the first time.

The duet’s Dustin’s eighth #1 hit but it’s MacKenzie’s first U.S. chart-topper, after achieving three hit singles in Canada. Dustin’s thrilled to see her break through in the American music scene.

“To have her experience a lot of firsts with having a song on country radio in the United States and us getting to perform late-night TV together with Kimmel for the first time ever, having a partner crime is a lot of fun,” he says. “It allows you to to have someone to text or call. We always back and forth, ‘did you see how we did this week with moving up the chart?’ To have a teammate, it’s cool.”

The team effort reminds Dustin of the artists who gave him a platform as a rising star, including Luke Bryan and Little Big Town.

“I think that’s what’s so special about the country music community is we’re allowed long enough careers where it makes sense to do that and these collaborations and things come natural,” Dustin says. “The likes of Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, that list goes on and on of people that I’ve been allowed to tour with [who] have intro-ed me and supported me and propped me up through the years. It’s great to pass that on down.”

“Thinking ‘Bout You” was originally featured on Dustin’s 2020 album, Tullahoma, as a duet with Lauren Alaina. Due to promotional conflicts, the song was re-recorded with MacKenzie and sent to radio in 2021 as the album’s fifth single.

