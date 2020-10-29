Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae among performers at Farm Must Go On

Connor Dwyer

Several country artists are using the power of music to show their support for farmers across the country.

Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Travis Denning, Mickey Guyton and Tyler Farr are all performing at the benefit show The Farm Must Go On, hosted by John Deere, at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on December 9.

Donations made at the event go toward nonprofit Farm Rescue, which provides aid to farmers across the midwestern region who have been impacted by injury, illness or natural disaster.

The event is open to the public and tickets are not required, but donations are encouraged and will directly benefit Farm Rescue’s volunteers, who offer a range of skills from operating equipment to accounting services in an effort to help farmers run their business across the board.

The money will provide volunteers with food and lodging expenses, in addition to supplying fuel for farm tools and machinery.

The Farm Must Go On will also stream on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.