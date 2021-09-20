Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson & more join lineup for Tracy Lawrence’s turkey fry and benefit concert

Sean Hagwell

Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson and Michael Ray are all giving back to a Nashville homeless shelter.

The three stars are set to perform 16th Annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert, hosted yearly by Tracy Lawrence in support of Nashville Rescue Mission, which provides programs and services to people experiencing homelessness.

The event will take place November 23 in the parking lot of Nashville Rescue Mission, beginning with the signature turkey fry, followed by the benefit concert at SkyDeck at Assembly Hall in downtown Nashville. Additional artists will be announced.

Tickets go on sale September 24, with all of the proceeds benefiting Nashville Rescue Mission.

