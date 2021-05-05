Dustin Lynch + Chris Lane celebrate Cinco de Mayo by teasing their upcoming duet, “Tequila on a Boat”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

This Wednesday is Cinco de Mayo, and Dustin Lynch and Chris Lane are celebrating the holiday by popping the top on a summer-ready new duet called “Tequila on a Boat.”

The full song arrives on May 14, but a teaser clip both artists posted to their socials shows a boat party in full swing, complete with swimwear-clad guests, a sparkling lake in the background and — of course — free-flowing tequila.

“New song ‘Tequila on a Boat’ ft. Chris Lane out Friday, May 14! Happy Cinco de Mayo!” Dustin wrote in the caption of his post.

Dustin’s love for water-based summer fun is well documented; in fact, he owns multiple boats himself. He’s also planning to throw his very own massive pool party this summer, with the Las Vegas Dustin Lynch Pool Situation scheduled to take place in June.

For his part, Chris is also gearing up for a high-energy summer filled with country music. He recently dropped his new single, “Fill Them Boots,” quickly following that up with another seasonally-appropriate tune, “Summer Job Money.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.