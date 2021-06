AAlberto Montemayor of Montemayor Trucking in Delano is accused of stealing around 42-thousand pounds of pistachios. The Touchstone Pistachio Company found that amount of pistachios missing during a recent routine audit. Tulare County detectives found a tractor trailer of pistachios that had been moved out of the trucking company’s lot. Two-thousand-pound bags of the nuts were reportedly being divided into smaller containers for re-sale.