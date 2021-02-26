“Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”: Miranda Lambert + Elle King team up for a dizzying new party anthem

Sony Music Nashville/RCA Records

One-time tourmates Miranda Lambert and Elle King join forces once again for the genre-bending party banger, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” a song based on their real-life friendship and big, wild personalities.



“I think this fun song was born of our becoming friends over the last couple of years,” remarks Miranda. “We are new friends but it really feels like we are old friends, and I felt like that immediately when I met her at one of her shows.”

Adds Elle, “The true story of this song sums up our wild friendship. Miranda is someone I have looked up to as a songwriter, musician, performer and human being for a long time. So our tumbleweed snowball story of getting to know each other is the ultimate real deal kinda thing.”

The two stars paired their new duet with a music video, also out today. The clip finds Miranda and Elle as a badly-behaved bridesmaid and bride, respectively, at an over-the-top ‘80s wedding, featuring high hairstyles and even higher shoulder pads.



Miranda previously included Elle on her ACM Award-winning “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” cover, which also includes tour mates Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.



Speaking of the ACMs, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” arrived on the same day that the 2021 nominees were announced. Miranda held onto her record as the most-nominated artist in ACM history, picking up five mentions at the upcoming awards show.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.