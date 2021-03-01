Dress for Success: Hillary Scott lends her support to "Your Hour, Her Power" campaign

ABC/Chris Hollo

Hillary Scott is helping to empower women during Women’s History Month. The Lady A singer is one of the 31 businesswomen taking part in Dress for Success‘ “31 Days of Women in Power.”

It’s an expansion of the nonprofit’s annual “Your Hour, Her Power” initiative where donating one hour of pay helps support Dress for Success’ programs and services that aim to stop poverty by giving women access to employment and economic independence, as well as gain needed resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign, which takes place throughout the month of March, shares the stories of “inspiring women in leadership positions who are making an impact in their industries and beyond,” Dress for Success describes in a statement.

“As a businesswoman and working mom, I think it is so important for us to rally together to support the Your Hour, Her Power campaign,” Hillary tells O Magazine.

The country star is featured alongside many others business leaders and entrepreneurs including Janessa Cox-Irvin of Nashville-based research firm AllianceBernstein, Verizon Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Rima Qureshi, Stephanie Chung of Wheels Up, Blue Apron President and CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski and more.

By Cillea Houghton

