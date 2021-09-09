“Dream come true”: Gabby Barrett shares excitement over CMA Awards nominations

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Gabby Barrett got the best wake-up call on Thursday morning with the announcement of the CMA Awards nominations.

The newcomer is the most nominated female act at the awards show and the second-most nominated overall, scoring four nods in the categories of New Artist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Single of the Year and Song of the Year, for “The Good Ones.”

The hitmaker and her husband, Cade Foehner, along with their nine-month-old daughter, Baylah, woke up early on the tour bus for the occasion, with Gabby learning the news from an early-morning phone call from her manager.

“Most nominated female, are you kidding me?!” she squeals in an Instagram video, shaking with excitement. “Thank y’all so much. I was feeling a little bit tired this morning getting on the road, but that just woke me up and made me feel better.”

Joking about the couple’s “morning hair and swollen faces,” Gabby profusely thanked the country industry for being “so kind” to her songs “The Good Ones” and breakthrough hit “I Hope.”

“I am so excited…I am just blown away,” she concludes the video, adding in the caption, “CANT HANDLE IT!!!!!! Thank you is an understatement. 4 CMA nominations. Dream come true. God is gracious.”

The CMA Awards air on ABC on November 10.

