“Don’t call it a comeback”: Billy Ray Cyrus covers LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out”

With the release of Billy Ray Cyrus’ genre-bending new EP, The Singin’ Hills Sessions — Mojave, the singer delivers his banjo-driven take on a hip-hop classic.



That track is a country version of “Mama Said Knock You Out,” rapper LL Cool J’s Grammy-winning release from 1990. Billy says that reinterpreting the beloved classic was particularly satisfying in the wake of his success with Lil Nas X, remixing the latter artist’s 2019 global megahit, “Old Town Road.”

“I’ve always loved that song [‘Mama Said Knock You Out’] — as well as fellow Kentucky native, Muhammed Ali — and just the concept of persistence and believing in yourself,” notes Billy. “Countrifying it was a joy and I feel like this song is the next segment of my circle following ‘Old Town Road.’”

The Singin’ Hills Sessions — Mojave takes its title from the Mojave Desert, where the five-song project was primarily recorded. It’s the second volume of Billy’s Singin’ Hills material, following the project’s first installment, which came out in January.

