Dolly Parton wishes for "kindness" and "unearthing love" on 75th birthday

In honor of her 75th birthday, Dolly Parton has a special birthday wish: kindness.

The music superstar has been flooded with well-wishes on her milestone birthday, taking to Instagramto show her appreciation by sharing a glowing throwback photo of herself with big hair and a smile to match, alongside a heartfelt message.

“Thank you for all of the love on my birthday. This year my wish is a call for kindness. We can’t just hope for a brighter day, we have to work for a brighter day,” she expresses. “Love too often gets buried in a world of hurt and fear. We have to work to dig it out so we can share it with our family, our friends and our neighbors. So today, January 19th, let’s get to unearthing love.”

Those wishing the icon a happy birthday range from Maren Morris to Jimmy Fallon.

“Will never be over her pulling me in. Happy birthday, @DollyParton,” Maren writes next to a video of The Highwomen singing with Dolly backstage at the 2019 Newport Folk Festival.

“Happy birthday to the country queen. I hope I can be a tiny fraction of what you mean to country music & the world,” shares Carly Pearce.

“It’s @DollyParton’s birthday and I am totally wigging out!!!” Jimmy quips alongside a clip of Dolly appearing on The Tonight Show, while Reese Witherspoon praises, “Your bright spirit and passion for helping others shines through in everything you do. Thank you for always inspiring me to DREAM MORE! I love you forever.”

