Dolly Parton will be on hand to celebrate her former co-star Lily Tomlin at PETA’s 40th Anniversary

ABC/Image Group LA

Dolly Parton is among the stars set to appear during PETA’s virtual 40th anniversary party, which will celebrate the group’s landmark victories for animals rights over the past four decades.

Specifically, Dolly will be at the event to help honor Lily Tomlin, who is one of the recipients of this year’s Humanitarian Awards. Lily has supported PETA in several ways over the years, including taking a stand in 2018 by urging Texas A&M University staffers to end the school’s muscular dystrophy experiments on dogs.



Of course, Dolly and Lily’s friendship dates back to 1980, when they co-starred with Jane Fonda in the movie 9 to 5.

Jermaine Dupri, Tyrann Mathieu, Iggy Pop and and Kat Graham are being honored alongside Lily for their humanitarian work. Other celebrities attending PETA’s 40th anniversary event include Mariah Carey, Sir Paul McCartney, Gillian Anderson, Anjelica Huston and many others.



The event will take place on Saturday, December 12. Edie Falco and Alan Cumming are the hosts.