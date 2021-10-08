Dolly Parton raises $700K for Tennessee flood relief

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Dolly Parton is doing her part to help those affected by the devastating flooding that recently took place in Tennessee, by helping to raise $700,000.

Inspired by Parton’s good friend and fellow country legend Loretta Lynn, who lives in Humphreys County — one of the counties affected by the floods — the “9 to 5” singer decided to lend a helping hand by allowing a portion of ticket sales from her many businesses to benefit the United Way of Humphreys County, the charity of Lynn’s choice. Dolly’s businesses in her native Great Smoky Mountains include her Dollywood theme park, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, and Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud.

The charitable act is also Parton’s way of returning a favor from 2016, when Lynn reached out to help after the 2016 Great Smoky Mountain wildfires.

“After the Sevier County wildfires in 2016, Loretta was one of the first who reached out to offer anything she could,” Dolly said in a statement. “It meant so much to me that Loretta — and so many folks — were ready to give in any way they could. This was just one small way I could help Loretta’s people for all they did to help my people.”

