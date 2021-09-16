Dolly Parton praised by Miley Cyrus as “godlike” in TIME 100 list

TIME

Dolly Parton is one of only two country artists, along with Kane Brown, who earned a spot on TIME magazine’s list of the most influential people of 2021. Dolly’s own goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, wrote the touching tribute for the country music legend.

“At her core, she is the definition of a humanitarian,” Miley writes of Dolly. “She’s also the world’s most impeccably purposeful walking contradiction, having developed her iconic look after being inspired by the town tramp. Now she’s known as a saintly, even godlike, figure.”

Miley also praised Dolly for her influence, which spans generations.

“But though she created an identity that she downplays as being built on wigs, lots of gingham and silicone, the foundation for this empire is actually her honesty, truth and her faith,” Miley writes.

“People look to Dolly for guidance, and she knows that,” she says of her role model. “She wears that responsibility with the same grace and pride she rocks a two-piece Nudie suit. She recognizes how impactful her choices will be as one of the most iconic and powerful voices in country music, and she leaves no one behind.”

