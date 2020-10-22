Dolly Parton plays a singing angel in her upcoming Netflix holiday special, 'Christmas on the Square'

Courtesy of Netflix

Dolly Parton is bringing her legendary vocal talents to the small screen this holiday season.

Netflix just released the trailer for its upcoming musical holiday special Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square. In the film, Dolly stars opposite Christine Baranksi in a heartwarming small-town holiday story that takes cues from seasonal classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The special follows Regina Fuller, played by Baranski, a rich woman who returns to her hometown just before Christmas to attend to her recently deceased father’s affairs. The family owned a large swath of the town, and Regina is planning to evict the townspeople in order to sell her dad’s land to a mall developer. To make matters even worse, eviction day is Christmas Eve. Of course, Dolly appears as a singing angel to change Regina’s mind, and open her heart to the Christmas spirit.

“Find that light and it will lead you to the part of you that you lost,” Dolly’s character tells Regina. “The part of you that can be happy.”

Also starring Jenifer Lewis and Treat Williams, and directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square boasts 14 original songs from the legendary country performer.



Just in time for the holiday season, the special debuts on November 22.

By Carena Liptak

