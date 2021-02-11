Dolly Parton plans to reunite with her ‘9 to 5’ co-stars, thanks to a ‘Grace & Frankie’ guest spot

ABC/Image Group LA

Dolly Parton just might be getting the 9 to 5 gang back together.

The country star has hinted at plans for a guest appearance on Netflix comedy series Grace & Frankie, which stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, the two performers Dolly acted alongside in her beloved 1980 film.



The singer shared some details during a virtual appearance on U.K. talk show Lorraine, where she appeared in conversation with Barry Gibb to discuss their collaboration on his just-released Greenfields album. While she was there, Dolly revealed that she’s been trying for a Grace & Frankie guest spot “for years.”

“We worked so well on 9 to 5, [and] it’s a crazy, wonderful show,” the singer says. “We’ve been trying to write me in somehow. When it’s safe for us to actually do a production…I’ll probably get around to doing that.”

If it happens, the reunion will be a long time coming for the dynamic trio, who have mounted many attempts at a reunion over the past few decades, none of which were successful.



Grace & Frankie centers around the unlikely friendship that unfolds between two women after their husbands leave them to marry each other. Early in 2020, the show was beginning production on its seventh and final season when the pandemic halted things. At last word, production has yet to resume.





