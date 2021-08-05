Dolly Parton lands on Forbes’ 2021 list of richest self-made women

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

In a year where many entrepreneurs saw their profits flagging, Dolly Parton was among those who not only survived, but thrived.

In fact, the legendary country multi-hyphenate saw her wealth increase over the last year, enough to land her a spot as one of Forbes’ 15 new additions to their list of the richest self-made women in the world.

With Dolly’s revenue coming from diverse sources — her her holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, a Netflix film, Christmas on the Square, and of course, her stake in her namesake theme park, Dollywood — the superstar’s net worth topped out at $350 million.

That puts her well over the $225 million cut-off to makes Forbes’ list, and in impressive company. Among those named to Forbes’ new crop of richest self-made women this year are supermodel-turned-skincare-entrepreneur Cindy Crawford, and CEO and chair of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi. At 75, Dolly is the oldest of the 15 women to make Forbes’ list.

Most recently, Dolly is expanding her portfolio yet again with the release of her new line of perfume. Called “Dolly — Scent from Above,” the fragrance is a collaboration with ScentBeauty. To go along with it, she released a new song called — you guessed it — “Sent from Above.”

