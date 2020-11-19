Dolly Parton is “so proud” of her contributions to developing a COVID-19 vaccine

ABC/Image Group LA

After the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, Dolly Parton stepped in to help those racing to develop a vaccine against the virus. The country superstar made a $1 million donation that helped fund Moderna’s promising COVID-19 vaccine research.



Now, early data from Moderna shows that their vaccine is 94.5% effective. Per Doctor Anthony Fauci, vaccinations could begin as early as the second half of December, with priority being given to high-risk groups. The general population could begin to receive vaccinations against the coronavirus in the spring of 2021.

During a stop on BBC’s The One Show this week, Dolly said that she was shocked and thrilled to hear the good news about the vaccine development.

“I’m a very proud girl today to know that I had anything at all to do with something that’s gonna help us through this crazy pandemic,” she said.



Per Billboard, Dolly made her donation to Nashville’s Vanderbilt University back in April, in honor of Doctor Naji Abumrad, who is her friend and the university’s professor of surgery.

“I just felt so proud to have been part of that little seed money that hopefully will grow into something great and help to heal this world,” Dolly added of her contribution. “Lord knows we need it, don’t we?”

Dolly also released musical contributions to help fans through a difficult year. She put out her powerful “When Life Is Good Again” earlier in 2020, and this fall, she dropped a Christmas album called A Holly Dolly Christmas.

