Dolly Parton hits three billion worldwide streams, picks up more than 40 new gold & platinum certifications

JB Rowland

Dolly Parton is kicking off the new year with a bang, as she hits three billion streams worldwide.

It’s one of 47 new accolades awarded to the superstar, who also picked up a bevy of gold, silver and platinum sales certifications internationally. The new titles come from the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

For example, in 2021, Dolly’s “Jolene” single went double RIAA-certified Platinum in the U.S., triple platinum in Australia and Sweden, platinum in Denmark and Norway and gold in Finland. Her hit duet with Kenny Rogers, “Islands in the Stream,” is another international favorite: It’s triple-platinum in Canada, double-platinum in the U.S., platinum in the U.K. and Sweden and gold in Denmark.

Those two songs were first recorded in 1974 and 1983, respectively. “I’ve often said that my songs are like my children, and I expect them to support me later in my life. Well, it looks like they are doing just that!” Dolly quips.

“I am so humbled to have been surprised with this incredible collection of certifications from around the world,” she continues. “I owe a big thank you to my fans, old and new, who continue to be there for me year after year. This is a wonderful way to kick off 2022!”

With the new certifications under her belt, Dolly is adding fire to an already hot career: She released her 2020 Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, and watched it go to #1 on Billboard’s Country and Holiday charts, and earn a 2022 Grammy nomination in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal category.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.