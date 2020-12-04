Dolly Parton finds some extra magic with “I Still Believe,” a just-released bonus track on her holiday album

Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records, LLC

As we near the end of 2020, Dolly Parton is sticking a little bit of extra Christmas magic in fans’ stockings.

Her newest release is the hopeful “I Still Believe,” a new bonus track on her holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. The song expresses optimism and hope for better times ahead, even during a year that has been difficult on people around the world.



“I believe to my very core / We’ll walk again in the sunshine / By the seashore / That we’ll dance and sing / And be happy again,” Dolly sings in the soaring chorus. “Don’t know how or when / But we will again / You’ll see / I still believe…”

Dolly will perform the new song during her upcoming A Holly Dolly Christmas television special, which airs on Sunday, December 6 at 8:30PM ET on CBS.

The new song comes at the end of a banner year for Dolly, both musically and in terms of her humanitarian contributions. In addition to her Christmas album, she also released a song called “When Life is Good Again” earlier in 2020 as a powerful message of hope for listeners during the COVID-19 pandemic.



This spring, the superstar also offered a $1 million donation to help fund Moderna’s vaccine research. This November, early data from the company revealed that the vaccine that the singer’s contribution helped fund is 94.5% effective, and they’ve already asked the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization.





By Carena Liptak

