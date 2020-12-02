Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton & more sign on for Jingle Challenge at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Country stars are banding together this holiday season to give back to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.

Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, Lady A and Jon Pardi are among the many artists participating in the Jingle Challenge to send messages of hope and positivity to the patients, families and staff at the Nashville-based hospital that treats children who have cancer and other diseases.

Dolly kicked off the challenge Wednesday by posting a photo of herself in a glamorous gown posing next to Santa and his sleigh in the Hannah Dennison Butterfly Garden at the hospital. The garden is named after Dolly’s niece, who was a patient at the hospital when she was battling cancer as a child.

Fans are encouraged to create and share their own customized photo with Dolly by downloading the virtual postcard from her holiday card line, along with an uplifting message, with the goal of sending 10,000 notes to the hospital.

“Knowing that kids at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt will get to see how many people across the world are thinking of them this holiday season makes my heart happy,” Dolly says.

Other participating artists include Rascal Flatts, Runaway June, Travis Denning, Sara Evans, Lauren Alaina, Abby Anderson and Jillian Jacqueline.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.