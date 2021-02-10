Dolly Parton auctioning off custom guitar for Opry Trust Fund

Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry, LLC

Dolly Parton continues her kindness streak by partnering with the Opry Trust Fund to support musicians in need.

In collaboration with the Grand Ole Opry, Dolly is auctioning off a signed, custom guitar celebrating one of her signature hits, “9 to 5,” and the Opry’s 95th anniversary.

The acoustic guitar features the song title and number “95” written in vintage bubble letters, alongside a rainbow that’s painted along the body and a butterfly decal on the tip of the tuning keys.

The money raised from the auction will go to music industry professionals who are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 1965, the Opry Trust Fund has distributed more than $2 million to members of the music industry to assist with a range of expenses, including rent and mortgage bills.

Dolly will perform on the special, Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music, airing on NBC on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.