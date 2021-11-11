“Doin’ This”: Luke Combs unleashes his new song + music video after debuting it at the CMAs

ABC

Newly minted CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs shared a new song from the stage of the 2021 CMA Awards last night, and fans didn’t have to wait to hear the studio version, either. Directly after his performance, Luke dropped both the official track and music video for “Doin’ This.”

“Someone asked me once in an interview / ‘What was growing up like? Where’d you go to school?’ / ‘And what would you do if you weren’t doin’ this?’” Luke sings in the first verse of the song.

As the story line continues, “Doin’ This” imagines Luke’s life without stardom. He works a “dead-end job” to pay his bills, and drives “an old worn-out Dodge,” but through it all, he’s still a musician at heart, whether he’s playing to an empty room or a sold-out show. Even if he weren’t a famous country star, Luke explains, he’d still be “doin’ this.”

Luke also shared a music video to match, following the life of a small-town guy who never made it big as he goes about his day. At the end of the day, the man winds up sitting on his couch with his acoustic guitar and playing a show for two VIPS: His wife and young daughter.

Meanwhile, in real life, Luke’s “doin’ this” at the highest level in country music. He nabbed the CMA’s top prize at the awards show last night with his Entertainer of the Year win.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.