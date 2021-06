Here’s a new health tip from TikTok with zero science to back it up: People online claim that drinking LETTUCE WATER can help you sleep. You basically just make tea. But instead of a tea bag, you shove some iceberg lettuce in a cup, pour hot water on it and let it steep for 10 minutes. A TikTok video about it has millions of views. And the woman who posted it claims it worked REALLY well.